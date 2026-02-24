Maharashtra rescued over 41,000 missing children since 2015, Home Dept informs Assembly

Over 93,000 women went missing in the last two years, and more than 66,000 of them were rescued, as per the Maharashtra Home Department data.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis missing childrenThe Maharashtra Home Department under CM Devendra Fadnavis tabled the data on missing women and children (File photo).
The Maharashtra Home Department Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly in a written reply that 45,662 and 48,278 women went missing across the state in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Of these women, 30,877 and 36,581 were found.

In addition, 11,313 and 12,113 minor girls went missing in these two years, respectively. The government informed that of the missing minor girls, 8,475 and 10,295, respectively, were found.

In a starred question raised by all party legislators, the Home Department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presented information on missing women and children for the years 2024 and 2025.

As per the data, 4,989 boys and girls from the age group of 15 to 18 went missing in 2024 and 2025 from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajibagar; out of which 4,813, that is around 96 per cent, were found.

The government, in its written reply, said, “The Maharashtra government ran around 13 Operation Muskaan from July 2015 to December 2024, during which 41,193 minors (including girls and boys) were found. A 14th Operation Muskaan is currently ongoing and till February 16, around 1401 minors (454 boys and 947 girls) have been found.”

Operation Muskaan is a nationwide initiative launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to rescue, rehabilitate, and reunite missing children with their families.

According to the data, in 2024-25, 4,514 minors (1,435 boys and 3,080 girls) went missing, but 4,455 (1,409 boys and 3,046 girls) have been found.

Missing and traced women (2024–2025)

Year Women missing Women found Recovery rate (%)
2024 45,662 30,877 ~67.6%
2025 48,278 36,581 ~75.7%
Total 93,940 67,458 71.8%

Missing and traced minor girls (2024–2025)

Year Minor girls missing Minor girls found Recovery rate (%)
2024 11,313 11,313 ~74.9%
2025 12,113 10,295 ~84.9%
Total 23,429 18,770 80.1%

 

