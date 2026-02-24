Maharashtra rescued over 41,000 missing children since 2015, Home Dept informs Assembly

The Maharashtra Home Department under CM Devendra Fadnavis tabled the data on missing women and children (File photo).

The Maharashtra Home Department Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly in a written reply that 45,662 and 48,278 women went missing across the state in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Of these women, 30,877 and 36,581 were found.

In addition, 11,313 and 12,113 minor girls went missing in these two years, respectively. The government informed that of the missing minor girls, 8,475 and 10,295, respectively, were found.

In a starred question raised by all party legislators, the Home Department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, presented information on missing women and children for the years 2024 and 2025.

As per the data, 4,989 boys and girls from the age group of 15 to 18 went missing in 2024 and 2025 from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajibagar; out of which 4,813, that is around 96 per cent, were found.