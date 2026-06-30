Maharashtra misses June 30 deadline for farm loan waiver; disbursal to begin July 5

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, around 56 lakh farmers are expected to benefit under the scheme, which will cost the state an estimated Rs 36,585 crore.

The Maharashtra government on Monday admitted it will miss its June 30 deadline for rolling out the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana, with Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane announcing in the Legislative Assembly that loan waiver amounts will begin reaching eligible farmers from July 5. The minister also clarified that no eligible farmer will be denied the benefit for not having an Agristack Farmer ID.

Replying to the debate on the supplementary demands for the agriculture department, Bharane said the government had intended to implement the loan waiver before June 30 but the rollout was delayed because the financial provision for the scheme had been made through the supplementary demands.