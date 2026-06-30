Maharashtra misses June 30 deadline for farm loan waiver; disbursal to begin July 5

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The Maharashtra government on Monday admitted it will miss its June 30 deadline for rolling out the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana, with Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane announcing in the Legislative Assembly that loan waiver amounts will begin reaching eligible farmers from July 5. The minister also clarified that no eligible farmer will be denied the benefit for not having an Agristack Farmer ID.
Replying to the debate on the supplementary demands for the agriculture department, Bharane said the government had intended to implement the loan waiver before June 30 but the rollout was delayed because the financial provision for the scheme had been made through the supplementary demands.
“The disbursement has been delayed as the financial provision for the scheme has been made through the supplementary demands. After the supplementary demands are approved by the legislature, they will require the Governor’s assent. Once the Governor signs them, the loan waiver amount will be credited to farmers’ accounts from July 5,” Bharane said.
He said that while the Agristack Farmer ID is mandatory for availing agricultural benefits, no eligible farmer would be denied the loan waiver if they do not possess the ID.
According to the government’s preliminary estimates, around 56 lakh farmers are expected to benefit under the scheme, which will cost the state an estimated Rs 36,585 crore.
Several MLAs demanded that the government relax some of the scheme’s eligibility conditions. Responding to the demand, Bharane said the government was willing to consider changes and recalled that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said a sub-committee examining the scheme would take a positive view on the proposed modifications.
Rejecting the Opposition’s charge that the government was insensitive to farmers’ concerns, Bharane said, “We are children of farmers ourselves and are equally concerned about their welfare.”
The minister also assured the House that funding for the Krishi Samruddhi Yojana would not be affected. He said Rs 2,000 crore had already been provided in the budget and an additional Rs 3,000 crore would be allocated through supplementary demands during the winter session.
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