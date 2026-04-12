Minority status to educational institutions in Maharashtra stopped pending investigation

Controversy erupted after 73 educational institutions were granted minority status within three days of the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was handling the portfolio of the minority affairs department. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s minority affairs department has stopped the procedure of granting minority status to educational institutions following the controversy over granting of minority status to 73 educational institutions within three days of death of former deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was handling the portfolio of minority affairs department.

The process has been halted pending inquiry into the incident led by a senior IAS official B Venugopal Reddy. Following the submission of the report by Reddy, the decision on resuming the procedure will be taken. The report is likely to be submitted within two weeks.

“While the process has been halted for now, the stay on the minority status granted to those 73 institutions continues. It has not been lifted,” a senior official from the office of deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said. Pawar handles the minority development department.