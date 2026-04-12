Minority status to educational institutions in Maharashtra stopped pending investigation

Controversy erupted after 73 educational institutions were granted minority status within three days of the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was handling the portfolio of the minority affairs department. (File Photo)
Maharashtra’s minority affairs department has stopped the procedure of granting minority status to educational institutions following the controversy over granting of minority status to 73 educational institutions within three days of death of former deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was handling the portfolio of minority affairs department.
The process has been halted pending inquiry into the incident led by a senior IAS official B Venugopal Reddy. Following the submission of the report by Reddy, the decision on resuming the procedure will be taken. The report is likely to be submitted within two weeks.
“While the process has been halted for now, the stay on the minority status granted to those 73 institutions continues. It has not been lifted,” a senior official from the office of deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said. Pawar handles the minority development department.
The official added that while the ongoing probe concerns the granting of minority status to these institutions, there could be a need to revisit the policy framework under which educational institutions are availing these benefits. “The policy should not be beneficial to the trust running the institute but to the students of the minority community for which it has been formulated,” he said.
The Maharashtra government had issued a government resolution (GR) on May 27, 2013 which formed the framework for the process of granting minority status to educational institutions.
A controversy had broken out after it was claimed that minority certificates were granted to educational institutions within three days after the death of Ajit Pawar.
Following the controversy, The Indian Express had revealed the explanation from the Minority Development Department, as per which at least 19 of the 20 societies and trusts whose certificates were uploaded on January 29 (a day after Ajit Pawar’s death), January 30, February 2, and February 4 had completed hearings and received approvals between December 24, 2025, and January 27, 2026—when Ajit Pawar was alive and handling the minority development portfolio. These 20 societies and trusts run 73 educational institutions.
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Officials said the bulk upload of certificates between January 28 and 30 followed the rectification of IT errors that had delayed the generation of digitally signed certificates. In its communication to the chief secretary, the department termed reports suggesting the approval process was arbitrary as baseless and a distortion of facts.
Since the controversy broke out, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered that the approvals be kept in abeyance pending review, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has directed a detailed inquiry into the process.
Further, Milind Shenoy, Deputy Secretary of the MDD, whose digital signature reflects on all uploaded certificates, was transferred on administrative grounds following the controversy.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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