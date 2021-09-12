Maharashtra: Minor hit with hammer, raped in Ulhasnagar

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl with a hammer and then raping her on railway premises in Ulhasnagar (east).

The accused allegedly kidnapped her from the skywalk next to Ulhasnagar railway station last Friday, threatened her with a hammer and took her inside a room, where she was raped.

He then threatened her two friends with dire consequences and told them not to follow him. He allegedly took her to a room below the skywalk on the railway premises and sexually assaulted her. The girl tried to escape from the room but he caught her and beat her. She then dozed off and got up in the morning when the accused had left. She escaped from the spot and informed her family about the incident.

The accused has seven cases of theft and body offences registered against him. “The accused told us that he was convicted in a criminal case and came out after completing his punishment in 2018. He is from Ulhasnagar but relocated to Pune a few years ago and had returned some eight days ago,” said a police official.

“The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody until September 14,” said Valmik Shardul, senior inspector of Kalyan GRP.