Maharashtra: Ministers, leaders of political parties make beeline to flood-hit districts

With incessant rain damaging harvest-ready crop and claiming several lives in parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada, ministers and leaders of different political parties have decided to tour flood-hit areas to taking stock of the situation and supervise relief and rescue work.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited affected areas in Solapur district and announced that farmers hit by the crisis will be compensated. “No farmer will be left out,” he said, while directing revenue authorities to complete the work of damage assessment on an urgent basis.

A communication from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office said he will also be touring flood-hit areas in Solapur district on Monday. Hinting at some announcement regarding relief being made following Thackeray’s trip, Pawar said he did not want to make an announcement at this stage.

With cultivated farmland inundated in more than nine districts, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who is campaigning for the BJP in Bihar, has also decided to return to the state for a three-day tour of flood-hit areas.

According to his office, the former CM will cover a distance of 850 km spanning nine districts and will start from Baramati on October 19. Fadnavis had earlier written to Thackeray demanding relief for farmers without waiting for panchanamas. According to initial assessment, the floods over the past two to three days have caused extensive damage to harvest-ready crops, including soybean and jowar.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will start his own tour from Osmanabad on October 18. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) will also visit parts of Latur, Osmanabad, Solapur and Pune between October 18 and 20. State Revnenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, meanwhile, has demanded urgent aid from the Centre to tide over the crisis.

