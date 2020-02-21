Minister’s deadline over, many Maharashtra colleges yet to begin day with National Anthem

N M college at Vile Parle in Mumbai began singing the National Anthem from Thursday. Principal Parag Ajgaonkar said, “We will sing the National Anthem in the classrooms.” N M college at Vile Parle in Mumbai began singing the National Anthem from Thursday. Principal Parag Ajgaonkar said, “We will sing the National Anthem in the classrooms.”

Days after Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that colleges will be mandated to begin the day by singing the National Anthem from February 19, several colleges on Thursday said they were still working on modalities to implement the directive.

The government notification in this regard had stated that the academic session of all schools and colleges, including junior, graduate and postgraduate programmes, should begin with singing the National Anthem. The notification, however, does not specify a date following which colleges are required to implement the directive.

Due to the overlapping nature of classes in colleges, several principals have pointed that it is going to be difficult to implement the directive. “Due to the ongoing board exams, we couldn’t make arrangements. We are discussing with the management and checking with other colleges,” said SIES College Principal Uma Shankar.

N M college at Vile Parle in Mumbai began singing the National Anthem from Thursday. Principal Parag Ajgaonkar said, “We will sing the National Anthem in the classrooms.”

St Xavier’s College at Fort in Mumbai is set to start singing the anthem from Saturday. Principal Dr Rajendra Shinde said the college has managed to set up a public system and beginning Saturday, the anthem will be sung at 8 am every day.

Jai Hind College Principal Ashok Wadia said, “We are yet to decide a suitable timing because classes for different courses are held at different times. If few students are present, it does not serve the purpose. We are working to find how the National Anthem can be sung at the same time for all batches.”

