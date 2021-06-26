Maharashtra minister: Will ensure fair price remuneration to dairy farmers

THE STATE government on Friday promised fair price remuneration (FRP) to dairy farmers to check the rampant exploitation at the hands of milk companies both cooperative and private. The decision was announced by state dairy development minister Sunil Kedar.

Earlier, Kedar held a meeting with various farmers organisations and milk companies in Mantralaya to find a workable formula towards ensuring price stability and better income to dairy farmers in the state.

In the past year, dairy farmers have suffered a major setback as milk procurement prices declined from Rs 25-27 per litre to Rs 10-15 per litre. The milk procured from farmers by milk companies is at Rs 15 to Rs 17 per litre. Whereas, it should be Rs 25 to Rs 27 per litre.

Kedar said, “The state government will ensure better fair remuneration price to dairy farmers. Anybody paying farmers below the MSP will be liable to action.”