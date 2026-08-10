When a Maharashtra minister walked out of his own meeting

This week, a sudden burst of education announcements raises eyebrows, a minister walks out when the conversation turns to money, and the Bombay High Court once again finds that some civic problems become visible only when they reach a judge’s doorstep.

Season of announcements

With the Union Education Ministry under scrutiny over the NEET controversy, there has been a flurry of activity in Maharashtra’s School Education Department, with Education Minister Dada Bhuse appearing to have hit the accelerator. First came the announcement of more than 30,000 teacher recruitments. Then, the state cleared a decade-old demand to regularise over 3,000 contractual Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees and announced the launch of ‘Super 100’, a programme to prepare government school students for JEE and NEET. The flurry of announcements comes even as demands for Bhuse’s resignation over the TET leak have surfaced sporadically.