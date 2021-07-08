Maharashtra minister to pvt banks: ‘Disburse crop loans faster or will report you to Centre, RBI’

The state government had sanctioned the target of Rs 60,800 crore crop loan to be given to 69 lakh farmers in Maharashtra. (Express file photo)

Expressing disappointment over the low crop loan disbursal to farmers by commercial and private banks, Maharashtra’s ministry of cooperation and marketing has threatened to sent their ‘poor performance report’ to the central government and the RBI.

Cooperation and marketing minister Balasaheb Patil said, “So far, only 50 per cent crop loan has been given to farmers. Banks should speed up the process of handing over the remaining 50 per cent loan for the kharif season. If banks continue to delay the crop loans, we will send a report to the Centre and the RBI.”

While district central cooperative banks overall have fared better in crop loan disbursal, commercial banks are falling short, he added.

The state government had sanctioned the target of Rs 60,800 crore crop loan to be given to 69 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

“Almost 69 per cent agriculture land is covered under kharif season. Yet, banks have been able to disburse only 50 per cent crop loan to farmers which is not acceptable. In this, commercial and private banks have fared worse than district cooperative banks,” the minister said.

The banks have been told to provide loans through online applications to avoid crowds amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the end of June, crop loan disbursal through commercial banks is as follows: Bank of Baroda (27 per cent); State Bank of India (29 per cent); Bank of Maharashtra (39 per cent); Bank of India (37 per cent); Central Bank of India (22 per cent); HDFC (31 per cent); ICICI (13 per cent); Maharashtra Rural Bank (37 per cent); Canara Bank (13 per cent); Punjab National Bank (20 per cent); Union Bank of India (42 per cent); Axis Bank (12 per cent); IDBI (15 per cent); Ratnakar Bank (8 per cent).

On the other hand, disbursal through District Central Cooperative Banks region-wise is as follows: Konkan division (62.54 pc); Nashik division (78.91 pc); Pune division (84.77 pc); Aurangabad division (84.47 pc); Amravati division (90.53 pc) and Nagpur division (93.26 pc).

However, out of the 31 district central cooperative banks, there are some which failed to meet even 50 per cent of the target, causing alarm. The government has directed these cooperative banks to expedite the process to help worried farmers.

The list of district central coop banks with less than 50 pc crop loan disbursal is: Jalna (16 pc); Beed (21 pc); Osmanabad (22pc); Hingoli (20 pc); Parbhani (21 pc); Wardha (24 pc); Sangli (23 pc); Latur (29 pc); Nanded (22 pc); Buldhana (27 pc); Nashik (27 pc); Aurangabad (26 pc); Ratnagiri (22pc); Palghar (16 pc); Solapur (18 pc).

Patil will hold the next review on crop loan disbursal through banks in the end of July.