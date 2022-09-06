‘Do I look illiterate to you?’: Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant hits out after social media trolling

Trolled on social media for his alleged goof-ups at meetings, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who hit the headlines for allegedly mistaking Haffkine Institute For Training, Research & Testing to be a person named Haffkine, on Tuesday hit out at the media for portraying him in a bad light.

“Am I mad? Don’t I understand these things? Give me the proof where I said that Haffkine is a person. What is this social media trolling? If I have actually referred to Haffkine as an individual, I am ready to resign right now,” a visibly irritated Sawant told reporters in Solapur district.

According to a news report, at a meeting at a Pune hospital, Sawant allegedly mistook Haffkine Institute for a person called Haffkine and had to be corrected by officials. On Tuesday, riled by this report, Sawant launched a diatribe against the media. “You, the media, are not happy that this government is being formed. Do you know my qualification? I am a meritorious student throughout. I have done diploma, degree, post-graduation and even doctorate. Search the internet, look how many institutes I run, how many factories I run, and how many people I employ. More than 250 PhD holders work under me. Do I look like an illiterate minister to you all?” he said.

This is not the first time Sawant has been trolled on social media. Last week, his schedule for his visit to Pune went viral and Sawant became the subject of various memes as the schedule only mentioned his travel from his private office to his home and back. The document went viral and became the topic of jokes, after which Sawant’s office revised the schedule.

Even during the recently held monsoon session of the state legislature, Sawant found it difficult to answer questions regarding his department and faced an onslaught of questions from the Opposition, prompting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to intervene and ask Opposition MLAs to go slow as Sawant was new to the department.

A Shiv Sena MLA from Osmanabad’s Bhoom-Paranda constituency, Sawant was a minister for a few months in the 2014-19 BJP-Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis. After the formation of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, however, the education baron was not included in the Cabinet. Since then, he had developed differences with the Shiv Sena leadership and had stopped attending party meetings in the area. Sawant was among the first to join the rebellion of now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.