Maharashtra Minister seeks stay on decision to scrap 33% reservation in promotion

Energy Minister and member of the Cabinet sub-committee on reservation in promotion, Nitin Raut, during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, demanded a stay on the decision a decision taken by the state on May 7 to scrap 33 percent quota in promotion.

Congress’ Raut asked how the government issued an order, scrapping reservation in promotion. without discussing with the Cabinet sub-committee.

“Who are those who object to reservation in promotion when the Supreme Court has allowed it in the Jarnail Singh case?” he asked.

Subsequently, the Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Pawar, decided to seek the opinion of the law and judiciary department within seven days before a stand is taken.

The decision to scrap reservation in promotion was taken by the state two days after the Supreme Court judgment came, quashing the quota for the Maratha community in the first week of May.

The 33 percent reservation in promotion for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Vimukti Jati and Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes categories was introduced on April 25, 2004.