Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod resigns over ‘links’ with Pooja Chavan death case

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod Sunday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he came under the scanner over his alleged links to the death of a woman in Pune.

“In the last few days, the opposition played dirty politics over the death of a 22-year-old woman of our community. The opposition defamed me and my community through media and social media. It was done to destroy my political career. So, I want an impartial probe to be conducted in this matter and the truth will come out. So, I have tendered my resignation to CM,” said Rathod while speaking to reporters outside the CM’s official residence.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express that the CM was well aware of the situation and was closely monitoring it. He had also said the minister would resign soon.

The Maharashtra BJP had been demanding Rathod’s resignation from the state Cabinet since he was linked to the Pooja Chavan suicide case. The saffron party has launched a state-wide agitation against Rathod over his alleged links to the woman’s death.

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is also a minister, had said: “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not support any wrongdoing. If something is wrong, it is wrong, the government will take appropriate action in the matter.”

Pooja Chavan, an aspiring model and resident of Parli Vaijanath in Beed district, died after falling from the balcony of an apartment in Pune’s Hadapsar area on February 8. A TikTok star, she, like Rathod, was from the Banjara community and active in community work. She was seen in a few political campaigns. Soon after her death, several photos and audio clips surfaced purportedly linking her to Rathod.

After her death, Rathod had made no public appearances for two weeks and was not seen in his office in Mantralaya. His absence and his silence increased misgivings about his links to the woman. Rathod has denied his involvement in the suicide case.