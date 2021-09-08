Maharashtra: Minister Raosaheb Danve travels by local train, felicitates all-women team of Matunga station

Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday travelled in a suburban train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Dadar and interacted with passengers.

Danve also travelled by train to Matunga station where he felicitated all the women staffers. Matunga station has found a mention in the Limca Book of Records for becoming the first station being run by an all-women team.

He visited the CSMT station redevelopment site at platform 18 and discussed issues and hurdles facing the project. The minister asked officials to share their plans and design with the Railways and the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), which will undertake the redevelopment project. The IRSDC also made a detailed presentation on CSMT redevelopment on the occasion.

“Obstacles in the redevelopment project should be resolved by holding a meeting at the official level. If this issue persists even after that, we will take up the matter with the chief minister and concerned departmental ministers,” Danve told mediapersons. “As many as 68 stations will be redeveloped. It also includes Dadar, Thane and CSMT stations,” he added.