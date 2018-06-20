Maharashtra Minister Ramdas Athawale: SC/ST promotion Bill in monsoon session

Ramdas Athawale pushes for SC/ST promotion bill in Monsoon session. (File) Ramdas Athawale pushes for SC/ST promotion bill in Monsoon session. (File)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale Tuesday said the centre is likely to bring a bill to facilitate reservations in promotions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the monsoon session of Parliament. Another important decision relates to promulgation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) ordinance, Athawale said during an informal talk with the media during his Mumbai visit.

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), said, “On both these subjects I have already discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The centre is keen on both the issues related to promotions for SC/ST through a passage of legislature in the Parliament. It also wants to bring an ordinance to restore the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) to its original state.

The ordinance was mandated following a Supreme Court decision on March 20, which recommended some measures disallowing the automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. It mandated a preliminary investigation by a senior rank police officer.

Replying to a question on the spate of attacks on Dalits, Athawale said, “We strongly condemn each and every incident. Atrocities against Dalits cannot be tolerated.” However, he pointed out that it would be unfair to presume that incidents have increased in the BJP led government.

“Even in the past we have seen Dalits/tribals being subjected to atrocities,” he said and warned that designs of some sections to give each and every incident caste and communcal angle was dangerous. Earlier, Athawale who arrived at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai, officially announced RPI(A)’s support to all four candidates of the BJP in the legislative council polls.

“The RPI (A) will support all the four candidates of the BJP who are in fray for the state council elections for teachers and graduate constituences in Mumbai,Nashik and Konkan.”

The BJP candidate for the Mumbai Graduates constituency is Amit Mehta and Konkan Graduate constituency is Niranjan Davkhare. The BJP’s candidate for the Mumbai teachers constituency is Anil Deshmukh and Nashik Teachers constituency is Aniket Patil. Commenting on BJP withdrawing support to PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir, Athawale said, “We support the decision as incidents of terror attacks had increased.”

He said the Modi government will return to power in 2019. The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will work, Athawale said, adding, “The opposition unity may not make much headway… They are a group of many leaders.”

