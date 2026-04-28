Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane gets 1-month jail, court suspends sentence for time to appeal

Nitesh Rane and 29 others were booked for pouring mud water on an engineer in 2019.

A sessions court in Sindhudurg Monday sentenced Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane to one-month jail in a case over pouring muddy water on a sub-divisional engineer of the NHAI in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rane, of which Rs 50,000 has to be paid to the engineer as compensation. The court suspended the sentence, granting Rane time to file an appeal.

Rane and 29 others were booked for the incident which took place on July 4, 2019, at Kankavali in Konkan, during an inspection of the roads.

The court said that even though there were complaints on the poor quality of the roads, law makers are not supposed to take law into their hands.