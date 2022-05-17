Aurangabad airport to be renamed soon? Maharashtra minister meets Scindia, urges him to speed up process

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 17, 2022 4:59:24 pm
Updated: May 17, 2022 4:59:24 pm
Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai Tuesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging the Centre to expedite the renaming of the Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji.
He also sought clearance for the installation of a statue of Shivaji at the entrance of the airport. In March 2020, the MVA government had cleared a proposal to rename the Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.
However, this is yet to get a go-ahead from the Centre.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-