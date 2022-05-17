scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Aurangabad airport to be renamed soon? Maharashtra minister meets Scindia, urges him to speed up process

Aurangabad airport renaming: Subhash Desai also sought clearance for the installation of a statue of Shivaji at the entrance of the airport.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 17, 2022 4:59:24 pm
In March 2020, the MVA government had cleared a proposal to rename the Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai Tuesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging the Centre to expedite the renaming of the Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

He also sought clearance for the installation of a statue of Shivaji at the entrance of the airport. In March 2020, the MVA government had cleared a proposal to rename the Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

However, this is yet to get a go-ahead from the Centre.

