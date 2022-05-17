Aurangabad airport to be renamed soon? Maharashtra minister meets Scindia, urges him to speed up process

Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai Tuesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging the Centre to expedite the renaming of the Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

He also sought clearance for the installation of a statue of Shivaji at the entrance of the airport. In March 2020, the MVA government had cleared a proposal to rename the Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport.

However, this is yet to get a go-ahead from the Centre.