Maharashtra minister’s comment on Maratha reservation triggers controversy

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant’s comment on the Maratha reservation triggered a controversy Monday.

“There was nothing on the Maratha reservation for two years after it was stayed by the Supreme Court. Now, after the change of power in the state, they are itching for reservation. I want it and my next generation wants it,’’ Sawant said in his address to Eknath Shinde camp supporters in Osmanabad (Dharashiv) district.

But faced with attacks from pro-Maratha reservation organisations as well as Opposition parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress, and the Shiv Sena, Sawant later apologised for his remarks.

In his apology, Sawant said, “If my statement has offended the Maratha community then I am apologising to the Maratha community. My role is to ensure that the Maratha community gets the reservation.” The minister added that he would ensure a quota for the Maratha community before leaving the ministerial post.

State Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that Sawant be immediately sacked from the cabinet for making ‘an irresponsible and objectionable’ statement. Patole also sought the views of Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on Sawant’s remarks.

Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod Patil said Sawant should be reprimanded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Sawant was ‘high’ on power. “How can he say Marathas are itching for reservation? Is it wrong to demand a reservation? The minister is high on power, money, and post…” said Chavan.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said Sawant insulted the Maratha community, which has been aggressively pursuing the restoration of quota.