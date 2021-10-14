Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad arrested over engineer’s kidnap and assault, released on bail

A year and a half after a Thane-based engineer was allegedly kidnapped and beaten at state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad’s residence, the Thane police arrested Awhad on Thursday. The minister was produced in court and released on the bail.

According to the police, the victim in the case, 40-year-old Anant Karmuse, had alleged that in April last year, 10-15 men including two police constables abducted him from his Ghodbunder Road residence and took him to Awhad’s bungalow, where he was beaten up for a social media post.

It was stated that Karmuse had been uploading allegedly objectionable social media posts on Awhad’s family members and NCP leaders for two years.

The police had arrested five persons at that time.

Following the incident, the BJP had demanded that Awhad be dropped from the Cabinet.

“On Thursday evening, Awhad appeared before Vartak Nagar police station in connection with the case registered against him and others under relevant sections for kidnapping, assault and rioting and after recording his statement, he was produced in Thane court and then released on a bail bond of Rs 10,000 cash and one surety,” said an official.