Minister Jayant Patil invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla plant in Maharashtra

Senior NCP minister Jayant Patil has invited Elon Musk, the CEO of US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, to set up the firm’s manufacturing unit in Maharashtra.

Patil, the state’s Minister for Water Resources, said, “Maharashtra is a leading industrial state of India. The state which houses Mumbai, the economic capital of the country, has always been conducive for investors.”

Also Read | Working through a lot of challenges with government: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on India launch

In an open invitation to Musk on Twitter, Patil asked him to consider setting up a manufacturing plant for Tesla cars in the state. “Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra,” the tweet said.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

The NCP minister’s invite came shortly after Musk voiced his concerns regarding high import duties in India. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government of India,” he had tweeted Thursday. Tesla has been hoping that the government would extend some concessions to it.

The Union Heavy Industries Ministry had earlier refused to give a blanket commitment in this regard, but urged the firm to first begin manufacturing the electric vehicles. Sources said the ministry’s primary concern was that other firms may seek similar concessions. “At present, it is not extending any special concession to auto manufacturing plants in India. If it were to consider Tesla as a special case and give concessions on import duties, it would be unfair on existing companies which have already made huge investments,” an official said.

Nevertheless, Patil’s invitation to Musk has come as a big surprise. NCP sources, however, said, “Patil’s offer to Musk is plain. Every state has the right to get the big and best investors.”

Two days ago, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao too had expressed his state’s willingness to partner with Tesla in its bid to set up a facility in India.