Maharashtra minister: Govt staff should answer phone with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’

Updated: August 14, 2022 11:15:36 pm
Maharashtra’s new Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has urged government employees to answer their phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ and not with the foreign word ‘hello’.
“This is the 75th year of Indian independence and to mark the achievement, all officers and employees in government offices will start the telephonic conversations by saying Vande Mataram and not hello,” announced Mungantiwar, hours after Cabinet portfolio distribution was announced.
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
“Vande Mataram is our national song. It is not just a word but a symbol of the sentiments of Indians towards mother India. Written by Bankimchandra Chatterjee in 1875, this song served to enrgise freedom fighters. Expressing the feeling ‘O mother I bow to you,’ Bankimchandra evoked a spark of patriotism in the hearts of many,” he said.
Mungantiwar said that in this 75th year of independence, we should not be using the foreign word hello and instead use Vande Mataram. “A government resolution to this effect will soon be released,” he said.
