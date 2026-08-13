Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan’s relative booked in Kumbh tender fraud case; he promises strict action

A relative of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan (in pic) has been booked in Kumbh tender fraud case. (File Photo)

A relative of Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 2.17 crore fraud involving fake work orders for the 2027 28 Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, prompting the BJP leader to publicly distance himself from the accused. Girish Mahajan has also promised strict action.

Tanay Anant Mahajan, 32, and Narendra Totaram Mahajan, 51, both from Jamner, along with Shakeel Ahmad Salimuddin Shaikh, have been booked by the Nashik City Police in four FIRs for allegedly cheating contractors by promising them Kumbh Mela-related contracts using forged government documents.

The accused allegedly posed as someone who had links with officials at the Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s office and used fabricated digital signatures of the Divisional Commissioner on fake work orders. The promised contracts included housekeeping services, supply of buckets, mattresses and bedding for police personnel, food and water supplies for officials and police, and installation of solar power systems, batteries and inverters.