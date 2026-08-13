Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan’s relative booked in Kumbh tender fraud case; he promises strict action

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A relative of Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 2.17 crore fraud involving fake work orders for the 2027 28 Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, prompting the BJP leader to publicly distance himself from the accused. Girish Mahajan has also promised strict action.
Tanay Anant Mahajan, 32, and Narendra Totaram Mahajan, 51, both from Jamner, along with Shakeel Ahmad Salimuddin Shaikh, have been booked by the Nashik City Police in four FIRs for allegedly cheating contractors by promising them Kumbh Mela-related contracts using forged government documents.
The accused allegedly posed as someone who had links with officials at the Nashik Divisional Commissioner’s office and used fabricated digital signatures of the Divisional Commissioner on fake work orders. The promised contracts included housekeeping services, supply of buckets, mattresses and bedding for police personnel, food and water supplies for officials and police, and installation of solar power systems, batteries and inverters.
Police said the accused collected Rs 2.17 crore from a contractor by promising a food and water supply contract for the Kumbh Mela. During questioning, the two Mahajans allegedly admitted to the offence.
Reacting to the arrest, Girish Mahajan said his relationship with the accused would not come in the way of the investigation.
“There was no question of sparing anybody for wrongdoing. Even though he is my relative, he will be subjected to the strictest action,” Mahajan said.
The minister said he had himself informed Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik about the matter and described Tanay Mahajan as a “gone case”.
The arrests are politically significant as Mahajan is the guardian minister of Nashik and has been given charge of overseeing preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The alleged fraud also comes at a time when the government’s preparations for the event and the awarding of contracts have faced criticism from opposition parties.
A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the episode was embarrassing for the party but stressed that the government had not awarded any contract to the accused.
“The development is embarrassing. But neither the minister nor the BJP government or administration has offered any contract to the concerned individuals who were arrested by city police,” the leader said.
The official added that the case involved individuals who happened to be related to a BJP minister, but there was no indication of the minister’s involvement.
Tanay Mahajan and Narendra Mahajan are residents of Jamner, which is Girish Mahajan’s Assembly constituency. Police have registered cases at Nashik Road police station as part of the investigation.
Mahajan has a key role in the Kumbh preparations as the cabinet minister in charge of the event. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mahajan recently reviewed the ongoing preparations, including infrastructure projects estimated at around Rs 34,000 crore.
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