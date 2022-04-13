Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde suffers stroke, hospitalised

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a “stroke” on Tuesday, sources close to the NCP leader said.

“He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital,” they said.

The sources said Munde’s test reports so far have been normal.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Munde at the hospital. He said the social justice minister’s vital parameters were normal and he was stable.