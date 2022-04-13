scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde suffers stroke, hospitalised

"He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital," they said.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 13, 2022 8:55:34 am
The sources said Munde's test reports so far have been normal.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a “stroke” on Tuesday, sources close to the NCP leader said.

“He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital,” they said.

Read |NCP decides to keep Nawab Malik minister, but take away his portfolios

The sources said Munde’s test reports so far have been normal.

More from Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Munde at the hospital. He said the social justice minister’s vital parameters were normal and he was stable.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement