Maharashtra minister Deshmukh questions MHA and Doval over Tablighi meet in Delhi

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday hit out at the Union Home Ministry, questioning how it allowed the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in March. Deshmukh also questioned the role of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who he claimed visited the Markaz at 2 am for a “secret meeting”. Maharashtra had cancelled permission to a similar event by the jamaat, which was to take place around the same time as the one at Delhi Markaz.

In a statement released by Deshmukh, he sought answers to eight questions regarding the congregation at Markaz and the role of the MHA in it. He questioned why the MHA had given permission for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi that eventually led to it becoming a COVID-19 hotspot. He further questioned that when the Markaz was right next to the police station, why was permission granted and if the MHA was not responsible for the same.

He then asked if the MHA was not responsible for the way crowding took place at the Markaz that led to the spread of the virus. Raising questions on Doval, Deshmukh asked who had sent him to the Markaz at 2 am and whether that was the job of the NSA or the Delhi police commissioner.

He raised questions about what “secret discussion” was held between Doval and the Maulana of the Markaz at 2 am. He questioned how the Maulana had gone missing the very next day after meeting with Doval and what was his current location.

