Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse helps cops to nab robber in Nashik

Dada Bhuse, the guardian minister of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, helped the police to nab a robber who barged into a bungalow in Malegaon city and threatened women with a fake gun in a bid to seize their gold ornaments and cash Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in a bungalow situated in the Collector Patta area, the police said. The robber, identified as Krishna Pawar, knocked on the door of a businessman’s bungalow knowing that women would be alone at the house since men are at work.

A girl answered the door and the robber told her his father had sent him to deliver some material, said the police. As the girl opened the door, the accused barged in and threatened the women there with a fake gun. He asked them to hand over gold and cash, and the women started screaming for help. Hearing this, the nearby residents, including Bhuse, rushed to the women’s help.

The robber got scared, went up to the terrace and locked the door in a bid to escape. Bhuse went up to the terrace of an adjacent bungalow and communicated with the robber from there. The mining minister asked the robber to surrender and assured him that he would not be manhandled. The robber surrendered and was handed over to the local police.