All cases against Bhujbal over: Minister discharged in Mumbai University corruption case

Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been discharged by a special court in a case filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), linked to alleged irregularities in the construction project for a library at Mumbai University.

With this order, Chhagan Bhujbal has been discharged from all pending corruption cases filed by the ACB when he served as a Public Works Department Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Mumbai University library case

The ACB had booked Chhagan Bhujbal and others for allegedly causing a loss of over Rs 75 crore to the state and benefiting a private firm. The others have also been discharged.