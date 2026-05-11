Maharashtra minister seeks ban on AIMIM, compares Asaduddin Owaisi to Osama bin Laden

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Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has termed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) a “terrorist organisation”, calling for the party to be banned and comparing party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Rane made the remarks in connection with allegations against AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel, who is accused of sheltering Nida Khan, the main accused in the Nashik TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case. Nida Khan was produced before a Nashik court on Friday after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected.
Attacking AIMIM, Rane said, “AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is now doing through AIMIM.”
Questioning the party’s contribution in constituencies represented by it, Rane added, “What significant work have they actually accomplished since being elected? Their manifesto contains only one agenda: that they will wage Jihad. Just as we banned the PFI, AIMIM should be banned as well.”
The comments triggered a sharp reaction from AIMIM leaders. Party leader Waris Pathan condemned the remarks and demanded Rane’s removal from the Maharashtra cabinet.
“Who are they to make such remarks? We appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to remove him from the ministerial post immediately. This person is not worthy of being a minister. He is using such words against a five-time MP and his party. If I were to ask, who are you?” Pathan said.
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