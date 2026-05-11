Maharashtra minister seeks ban on AIMIM, compares Asaduddin Owaisi to Osama bin Laden

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has termed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) a “terrorist organisation”, calling for the party to be banned and comparing party chief Asaduddin Owaisi to former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Rane made the remarks in connection with allegations against AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel, who is accused of sheltering Nida Khan, the main accused in the Nashik TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case. Nida Khan was produced before a Nashik court on Friday after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected.

Attacking AIMIM, Rane said, “AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is now doing through AIMIM.”