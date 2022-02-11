Maharashtra: Minister asks teachers to instill confidence in students over exams

WITH MAHARASHTRA State Board exams approaching, the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad spoke to the teachers on Thursday virtually. Considering the concerns that the students have regarding offline board exams, she appealed to the teachers to ensure that they create confidence in their students.

“Students and parents are likely to be stressed about the upcoming exams. As teachers, we have to come together to support them. Teachers are heroes for students and who better than them to give confidence to students before the crucial board examination,” said Gaikwad.

The meeting was attended by many other officers from the school education department. The state board also presented a list of new measures taken for teachers’ information.

The programme organised by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) was initially going to be an interactive forum where teachers could ask questions if any. According to the information provided by SCERT total of 90,000 teachers had registered for it.