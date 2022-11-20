Maharashtra Minister asks state women’s panel to set up special squad

IN LIGHT of the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, allegedly by her partner Aaftab Poonawala, state Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday said that he has directed the State Women’s Commission set up a special squad to look for women, who married without support from their families and are estranged from them.

The squad will check on their wellbeing and extend support and protection to such women if needed.

“There was a programme of the women’s commission on Friday. At the Sahyadri guest house I met them. (We were talking) in light of the Aaftab incident, which is an unfortunate event. She was a daughter of Maharashtra. She did not listen to what her family was trying to tell her and then she went away. Now everyone knows what has happened. There may be many more such cases in Maharashtra,” Lodha said on Saturday.

The minister said that in cases where the woman is older than 18 years then the family cannot stop her.

If she leaves her family, marries someone, and then thinks she cannot return to her family as she got disconnected from them in this way, Lodha said, the special squad will offer assistance if required.

“I have given a directive that the women’s commission should come forward and look for girls, who are getting disconnected from their families and getting married, and who have no one to enquire after them, to see what is going on with them. The women’s commission should find out what position they are in, see if they need help, and extend support and protection to them in any way possible,” he added.