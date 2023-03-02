Maharashtra minister admits, says it’s true that KJ Somaiya professor thrashed students during NSS camp

(Written by – Eeshanpriya M S)

Maharashtra minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil Thursday admitted that the students of K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce were beaten by a professor and informed the Assembly.

Patil added that a 3-member university-level committee set up to inquire into the incident has submitted its report to the college and the professor has been suspended. He also informed the Assembly that the professor’s suspension will not be revoked until the conclusions of the committee become clear and if it is necessitated, the professor will also be removed from service.

Patil was responding to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Chandrakant Patil and other MLAs in the Assembly Thursday. Patil said, “The incident happened during an NSS (National Service Scheme) camp. During the night, some students had closed the door of a room and were singing and making noise. The professor knocked on their door but the students did not open it. So, he (professor) got angry and he hit them. This incident is true.”

Patil further informed the Assembly, “The students did not make any complaints of any nature during the NSS camp. However, since the incident came to light, the professor was suspended.”

Around 70 students from different batches were a part of the seven-day camp held in the last week of December. Students were taken to a village near Dahanu which the Ghatkopar college has adopted. The incident occurred on December 29 which was the first night of the camp.

In the assembly, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar questioned the government about the timeline of concluding the inquiry and action taken against the professor. NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde also demanded to know why the government had not filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the professor, especially when the government is admitting in the Assembly that the professor did beat up the students.

Speaker of the Assembly Rahul Narvekar said, “Even if someone is caught red handed, there is a due process of law. Let the procedure play out, as the minister has informed the House and action will be initiated against the professor.” Munde then urged the government to file an FIR, or to ensure the police file an FIR suo moto, as the government has admitted to the incident in the Assembly Thursday.

Patil said, “Within the next two days, I will take an update from the college about the action taken against the professor and will inform the Assembly within this week, as the report has already been submitted by the committee.” He also said, “The students can be taken to the police station so that an FIR can be filed, and this can be facilitated by the government if required.”