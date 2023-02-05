Maharashtra: Millet farming declines as farmers turn to soybean cultivation in Vidarbha, Marathwada regions

Even as the Centre has launched initiatives to promote the production and consumption of millet across the country, data shows there has been a steady decline in the production of millet cereals in Maharashtra between 2016 and 2022. The staple millet crops – jowar and bajra – have been replaced by soybean, which promises better returns for farmers.

In 2021, jowar was sown on 2.08 lakh hectare of land. A year later in 2022, the area under jowar cultivation sharply declined to 1.42 lakh hectare. Jowar sowing dropped by 31 per cent within a year. Whereas, the average land under jowar cultivation was 3.16 lakh hectare between 2016 and 2020.

The sowing of bajra also shows similar trends. Compared to 5.04 lakh hectare in 2021, it came down to 4.07 lakh hectare in 2022. The average sowing area was 6.75 lakh hectare between 2016 and 2020.

The area under ragi cultivation has traditionally been smaller compared to jowar and bajra. The area under ragi sowing was 73,369 hectare in 2021, and it shrunk to 68,612 hectare in 2022.

The proportion of area under millet cultivation in Maharashtra is not only shrinking but also remains pretty low. The total area under kharif crops in 2021 was 145.42 lakh hectare and it increased to 146.86 hectare in 2022. The average area covered under kharif crops peaked at 152 lakh hectare between 2016 and 2020.

Earlier, jowar and bajra were grown in Vidarbha and Marathwada in larger areas. But over the years, financial loss and low returns forced farmers to shift to soybean cultivation.

With the United Nations General Assembly declaring 2023 as the International Year of the Millet, the Centre and the state have decided to promote traditional crops that will not only fulfill food requirements but also the nutritional security of the masses.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a Rs 200 crore plan to boost millet cultivation in Maharashtra.

Shinde said, “The world has recognised the significance of millet. Junk food has led to major health concerns. It has to be replaced by our traditional wholesome nutritious food prepared from jowar, bajra, ragi.” The cultivation of millets will help small and marginal farmers, he assured.

The Centre and the state’s efforts to promote millet, however, have not enthused farmers. They believe that along with an awareness drive, the government will have to make provisions for financial support and market links.

Farmer leader Vijay Jawandia said, “Almost 40 per cent of crops in Vidarbha was millet. But the farmers shifted to other crops like soybean, and cotton as returns for millet farming were low. It was not sustainable. While we celebrate millet year, the government should provide Rs 10,000 per acre subsidy to farmers for millet cultivation. Unless such concrete steps are taken, it will not help farmers to return to millet farming.”

With millet farming pushing farmers into financial debt, the majority switched to soybean farming. This is evident as the area under soybean cultivation has increased from 46.05 lakh hectare (2021) to 49.09 lakh hectare (2022). The steady rise is visible as the average land under soybean cultivation between 2016 to 2020 was 41.43 lakh hectare.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti said, “Just declaring 2023 as millet year is not going to make any difference in the lives of farmers. What has the government done to encourage them to take up millet farming? Financial subsidy to farmers is a must. The government should provide a higher minimum support price for millet. Without higher returns, farmers cannot sustain millet farming. When farmers go to the market to sell crops, prices crash. They have to sell their farm produce at lower prices to traders. Once the purchase is completed, prices shoot up. Such market manipulation needs to be checked firmly.”

An agriculture department official said, “The empowerment of small and marginal farmers through adequate financial support will help achieve the millet mission. We will have to create robust market links to fetch higher prices. The Pradhan Mantri millet schemes coupled with CM millet schemes will be useful to accomplish the target.”