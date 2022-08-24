Maharashtra: MHT-CET re-exam registration deadline extended till 5 pm today

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for registration of the re-exam of Maharashtra Health and Technology Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET). This will be held only for candidates who are eligible for re-exam due to reasons such as technical issues at the test centre or heavy rain in the Vidarbha region. Candidates will be able to apply on the CET cell website until 5 pm on Wednesday.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other allied courses, the MHT-CET, a computer-based test, was held at different centres in Maharashtra from August 5 to 20. However, there were complaints of technical glitches at some centres where candidates could not complete the exam due to issues such as server or network error, abrupt logout or shutdown or other interruptions. At a few centres, the CET cells had to declare exams cancelled due to glitches.

The CET cell on August 22, announced the re-exam for such candidates. The circular also included those students from districts Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur who could not attend the exam due to heavy rains from August 10 to 12 will be eligible for this re-exam.

A brief registration window was opened which was to end on August 23. However, as per the new circular by the CET cell, this deadline is extended to August 24, until 5 pm. According to the new circular, this decision followed several demands for the same by candidates. “There will not be further extension to this process”, stated the circular.

The re-exam date and venue will be declared by the CET cell and the hall tickets will be generated online. All those registering for the re-exam will have their first exam score nullified and so will not be considered for scoring.