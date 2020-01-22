Maharashtra: MHADA to transfer 300 flats to BMC to shift Mahul residents

“A meeting will soon be held with Central Pollution Control Board officials to see whether the industries in Mahul were meeting norms,” Aditya Thackeray. “A meeting will soon be held with Central Pollution Control Board officials to see whether the industries in Mahul were meeting norms,” Aditya Thackeray.

To rehabilitate residents from the polluted Mahul area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will transfer 300 of its available flats to BMC by February 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Minister for Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and officials from housing, urban development and environment departments. "It has been decided to hand over 300 available MHADA homes, along with occupation certificates, to the BMC by February 1 to help shift families from Mahul's high risk zone," Aaditya said.

He added that the plan to shift the remaining families from Mahul would also be prioritised. “A meeting will soon be held with Central Pollution Control Board officials to see whether the industries in Mahul were meeting norms.”

Further, it was also decided to set up a joint committee of secretaries and the civic chief to fast track the process of granting permissions for housing projects in Mumbai. “Many a times, housing projects get stuck due to delay in receiving permissions from various authorities. To avoid this, a committee will be set up for time-bound and parallel disposal of permissions for real estate industry,” said Aaditya.

