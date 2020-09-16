Maharashtra: MHADA to revamp transit camps

Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board, said: “We had a meeting with our new chief executive officer, Anil Diggikar, about revamping the transit camps.”

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is planning to redevelop its 56 clusters, comprising 21,400 transit camps, across Mumbai.

While these transit camps are used as temporary accommodation for tenants of dilapidated cessed buildings, in many cases, they are themselves in a dilapidated condition.

In a meeting held last Friday, the authority had decided to redevelop the camps. A senior MHADA official said: “The plan is in the initial stage, where we are identifying the clusters and how a big home can be given to the tenants who are living in transit camps.”

According to MHADA officials, 8,400 tenements are illegally occupied by people overstaying in these houses.

