MGNREGA to be combined with other schemes to empower villages, rural families in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has decided to club implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) with various schemes of other state departments that are working to overcome rural deprivation, targeted at rural families that have been identified as Below Poverty Line (BPL), as per NITI Ayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

This will help in holistic development of Maharashtra’s villages and the empowerment of such families under the Sampanna Kutumb Mission. The decision in this regard was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday.

As per the MPI, 14.9 per cent of Maharashtra population is still poor suffering from any one or more types of deprivation, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

“Every department has launched schemes to overcome one or more types of deprivation. If these schemes are combined with the MNREGA scheme, the overall objectives and scope of the schemes will increase by getting more funds from the central government,” the statement said.

Women and child development, school education, tribal development, social justice, fisheries, animal husbandry, agriculture, rural development, soil and water conservation, revenue, skill development, higher and technical education, MNREGA, water resources and marketing department are selected for this scheme. A special scheme will be formed for coordination of all departments.

Under this initiative, departmental officers will adopt villages or talukas that will be given the tag of Nandadeep Village and Nandadeep Taluka.