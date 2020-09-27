Maharashtra-Metro MD awarded

Brijesh Dixit.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has been awarded the ‘Construction World Person of the Year 2020’ by the Foundation of Infrastructure Research Studies Training (FIRST) Construction Council.

Dr Dixit has been awarded for his work on Maha-Metro’s Nagpur and Pune projects.

The virtual award presentation ceremony will be held on October 16, 2020 at 5 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.