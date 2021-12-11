Maharashtra: Will oppose use of MESMA against MSRTC employees, says Gopichand Padalkar

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar on Saturday criticised state Transport Minister Anil Parab, claiming that the latter was blaming employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to hide his own “incompetence”. Padalkar asked why the minister has failed to earn the goodwill of employees. Notably, the employees have been on an indefinite strike.

Sympathizing with the employees, Padalkar said, “Even after three weeks, Parab has not been able to resolve the issues raised by MSRTC employees. Instead of taking the employees into confidence, the Shiv Sena minister is threatening to evoke the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).”

The Ryat Kranti Paksha chief Sadabhau Khot and I will take to the streets if the Maha Vikas Aghadi government enforces the MESMA against MSRTC employees, Padalkar added.

Padalkar said, “In the past, we have seen how textile mill agitation led to the closure of the units rendering employees jobless. But it benefitted certain people, paving the way for them to buy textile mill land. Similarly, the ongoing agitation by MSRTC employees is being used by some to unlock the land owned by the state transport corporation.”

The main demand of the agitating employees is the merger of the MSRTC with the state government. The state transport corporation operates a fleet of 16,000 buses and has around 90,000 employees.

Meanwhile, some 20,000 employees have resumed work.

On Friday, Parab appealed to the remaining employees to end the strike. He assured that suspension orders against striking workers would be withdrawn if they reported to work by Monday. The transport minister added that the state government would evoke the MESMA against employees if they failed to resume work by Monday.