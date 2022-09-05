Maharashtra: Mercedes team inspects Cyrus Mistry accident spot and car

Mercedes officials on Monday visited the spot in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where industrialist Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir were killed in an accident, and inspected the car they were travelling in.

“Just as an aircraft has a blackbox, these Mercedes cars have a chip that can give details of the speed and can provide vital information on the accident. The Mercedes team that inspected the car also told us they will give us a report on the response of the vehicle,” district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.

Two teams of forensic experts — one from Thane and the other from Kalina — also inspected the spot and the vehicle, he said.

Members of the Save Life foundation, which works to save lives on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, also visited the place to see if it was a black spot.

The Pune-based JP Research Institute Pvt Ltd, which investigates car crashes, wrote to Maharashtra police asking to investigate the incident.

“We have given them permission. We will also await the report of the state highway police, which investigate major accidents. So we will get reports on various aspects that will help us get a clearer picture,” a senior police officer said.

Suraj Singh, project director of the National Highway Authority of India, said that Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit had called for a meeting to discuss putting up more sign boards on NH 48, where the accident took place on September 4.

“We will install more signage on the highway, but the spot where the accident happened was not a black spot,’ ’he said.

(With inputs from Mohamed Thaver)