scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Maharashtra: Mercedes team inspects Cyrus Mistry accident spot and car

Police say the Mercedes team will give them a report on how the vehicle responded at the time of the crash.

Two teams of forensic experts — one from Thane and the other from Kalina — also inspected the spot and the vehicle, DSP Balasaheb Patil said. (ANI)

Mercedes officials on Monday visited the spot in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where industrialist Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir were killed in an accident, and inspected the car they were travelling in.

“Just as an aircraft has a blackbox, these Mercedes cars have a chip that can give details of the speed and can provide vital information on the accident. The Mercedes team that inspected the car also told us they will give us a report on the response of the vehicle,” district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.

Two teams of forensic experts — one from Thane and the other from Kalina — also inspected the spot and the vehicle, he said.

Members of the Save Life foundation, which works to save lives on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, also visited the place to see if it was a black spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The Pune-based JP Research Institute Pvt Ltd, which investigates car crashes, wrote to Maharashtra police asking to investigate the incident.

Also Read |In Cyrus Mistry car crash tragedy, a reminder of high numbers of road deaths in the country

“We have given them permission. We will also await the report of the state highway police, which investigate major accidents. So we will get reports on various aspects that will help us get a clearer picture,” a senior police officer said.

Suraj Singh, project director of the National Highway Authority of India, said that Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit had called for a meeting to discuss putting up more sign boards on NH 48, where the accident took place on September 4.

Advertisement

“We will install more signage on the highway, but the spot where the accident happened was not a black spot,’ ’he said.

More from Mumbai

(With inputs from Mohamed Thaver)

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:49:44 pm
Next Story

Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior adopts Spanish citizenship

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement