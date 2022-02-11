Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal asks DGP to organise another meeting of police establishment board on officer transfers

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey to have another meeting of the police establishment board for transfer of police officers of Mumbai.

Pandey had earlier transferred police officers from Mumbai without concurrence from the Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Some officers who were not relieved by Nagrale approached MAT which passed orders on February 8.

The DGP had issued orders of transfers of Sub Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors and Inspectors on December 17 and these transfers were done on request.

The order said that 269 Sub Inspectors were transferred out of which 187 were from Mumbai and not a single substitute was given to Mumbai police and this could have led to a crunch.

The DGP had transferred 170 Assistant Inspectors out of which 86 were from Mumbai and 107 Inspectors were transferred of which 50 were from Mumbai.

Nagrale in his affidavit had said that he could not relieve officers en masse since he is facing a crunch of police personnel. He had also raised the issue with the Government in a letter dated December 30.

DGP Pandey in his affidavit had justified the transfers and stated that while information was sought from Nagrale it was not sent immediately post which the transfer orders were issued.

The MAT order states that the perusal of police establishment board minutes show that it was sent to members of police establishment board circulation and Nagrale did not sign it, apparently because of his reservation and difficulties faced by him for want of substitutes.

The order also says that there was no consultation with Nagrale and transfers were issued in a cavalier manner.

MAT also told the authorities on February 3 to sit together and resolve the issue.

The order also said that on February 4 a meeting was held under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (home) and it was decided to relieve Sub-Inspectors only after substitutes come.

S S Dere, an advocate for the applicants has pointed out that recently by order dated January 24, 2022, 22 PSIs are posted in Mumbai on promotion, and therefore, at least 22 PSIs can be relieved.

The MAT order has asked DGP Pandey to have another meeting of the police establishment board in an appropriate manner with proper recording of minutes. The next hearing will be now on March 8.