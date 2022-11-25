scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Maharashtra measles outbreak: Form task force; rope in religious leaders NGOs to spread awareness, minister tells officials

The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

measles, deaths, indian expressThe state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

Maharashtra Public Health Department minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday directed authorities to form a task force to suggest methods and control the spread of measles in the state.

The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

“Health machinery should be updated with the means to control the spread of measles in the state. A district wise task force will be formed to ensure that the outbreak of the disease is under control,” said Sawant after holding a meeting with officials from the state’s public health department via video conference.

With 13 deaths over the last month and a sharp spike in cases, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are staring at a measles outbreak. Until Wednesday, the city had reported 233 confirmed cases of which over 200 were reported in the last two months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

Sawant directed officials to undertake survey of children in the age-group of six months to five years by forming teams comprising officials in the department. “These children should be given an additional focus,” he said, adding that the task force will get a better idea about the spread of the disease in different districts once the survey is completed.

More from Mumbai

The authorities have also been asked to take steps to isolate children with malnutrition from those suffering with the disease. Directions have also been given to provide doses of Vitamin A + MR 1 and MR 2 in areas with higher number of measles cases.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:26:12 pm
Next Story

RSMSSB VDO 2021: Final result, cut-off marks declared

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close