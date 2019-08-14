Maharashtra: Mayoral polls in 10 corporations postponed

Toggle Menu
“The Assembly polls are likely to take place in October. So, to avoid any issues due to the poll schedule, the elections for mayor and deputy mayor in these corporations have been postponed for three months,” an official said.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. (File)

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar will get three more months as mayor following the state Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday to postpone the mayoral polls in 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, in view of the state Assembly polls.

Officials from the urban development department said that the elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in 10 municipal corporations —Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur —were due next month.

Last week, the state government, citing the Assembly polls, postponed student polls in universities. Besides, it also postponed the polls for the post of president and deputy president in zilla parishads and chairman of panchayat samiti for four months.

