Maharashtra may reopen schools from June 15 in phases

At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Maharashtra is planning to reopen its schools from June 15 onwards. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has indicated that the return to regular classes will be gradual, with schools in non-red zones reopening first.

In the fourth phase of the lockdown, Maharashtra has identified municipal corporation areas in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and 15 other cities as red zones.

From May 22, curbs have been considerably eased in the remaining areas of the state, which have been labelled non-red zones.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the minister spoke on plans of running classes in shifts, shortening school hours, banning morning assemblies and sporting activities as measures to ensure social distancing. “Maintaining social distancing is the key. The option of pairing students with odd roll numbers and calling them in the first shift and the ones with even roll numbers in the second shift is being considered. Another option is to call a batch of class students every alternate day,” she said. “At all costs, physical distance will have to be maintained. Only one student will be permitted on one desk,” she added.

Of the opinion that continued school closures will have a detrimental impact on pupil progress, she said that the government was formulating new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools to lower the risk of infection for students and teachers when they return to school. But as far as schools in Mumbai and other red zones are concerned, the Education Minister indicated that “things needed to improve further before they plan reopening of schools”.

She said schools in these cities had switched to e-teaching. “Our bigger concern at the moment is continuity of education of poor children from rural and tribal areas who do not have access to a smartphone or live in areas without internet connectivity. Classroom lessons are vital for them.”

Meanwhile, as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures, Maharashtra is examining the possibility of identifying spaces within educational complexes where students, teachers and staff who fall sick or develop symptoms similar to a coronavirus infection can be quarantined. Under the new safety guidelines, parents may not be permitted inside school complexes.

While schools in Maharashtra are required to teach for 48 hours in a week, the minister indicated that the number of hours will come down significantly with the education department planning to reduce school timing by half to begin with.

While admitting to unavoidable delays in paper assessment work for the state secondary and higher secondary board exams, she said there are plans to announce the results of both by the third week of June.

