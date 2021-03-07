Maharashtra may consider institutional quarantine for Covid cases

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government may explore the option of institutional quarantine for positive cases in the coming days, sources said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday chaired a state cabinet meeting wherein the issue of rising positive cases of COVID-19 in the state was discussed. “At present, Covid patients are being asked to isolate at home. But there are reports that family members of patients are not taking adequate preventive measures, which is resulting in family members getting infected,” said a minister.

The minister further said that it is difficult to maintain social distancing in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. “So, the option of institutional quarantine instead of home isolation may be explored in the coming days depending on the trend of rising positive cases,” the minister added.

Sources said that the state government may go for stricter COVID-19 norms, including partial lockdown, to contain the spread of COVID-19, but the decision may be taken after seeing the trend of rising cases for a week.

“The vaccination drive will be taken to the mass level so that maximum people are covered,” said a source, adding that action will be taken to ensure that there is no crowding at marriage halls.