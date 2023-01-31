Maharashtra’s Mathadi workers likely to go on strike tomorrow, fruit and vegetable supply may be hit

Nearly 40,000 Mathadi or headload workers in Maharashtra are likely to go on strike on Wednesday in protest against the government following a call by their leader Narendra Patil. Considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patil has called for a strike at all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Pune and Thane on February 1.

With APMC markets across the state likely to shut down, the supply chain of vegetables and fruits could be disrupted on Wednesday.

“It has been said repeatedly that the (Eknath) Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state is the government of the common people. Like the people, the leaders also have expectations from the government but we have been disappointed,” Patil said. “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis and Labour Minister Suresh Khade have not given time to meet to solve any problems despite meeting and giving statements. It looks like the Shinde-Fadnavis government is not sensitive to the issue of Mathadis and hence there will be a statewide strike of Mathadi workers on February 1,” Patil added.

There are 36 Mathadi Mandals in Maharashtra of which 11 are in the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

Several issues that can be resolved by formulating policies have not been taken, workers alleged. Representations in this regard have been submitted to the CM, deputy CM, minister, and principal secretary of the department concerned, the labour commissioner, Mathadi Board etc, the workers said. Joint meetings have also been held but the issues have not been resolved and are being neglected by the government, the workers added.

Issuing a warning, Patil said that at least now, the government should discuss the issues and show sensitivity, otherwise the Mathadi workers will be forced to resort to intense agitation.