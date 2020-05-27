Maharashtra: Massive rush at mumbai stations as centre, state war of words continue Goyal says 145 Shramik trains planned on Tuesday, only a fraction ran; Parab hits back

“On request of Maharashtra govt, we arranged 145 Shramik Special trains today. These trains are ready since morning. (At least) 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm, but only 13 trains have (left) due to lack of passengers,” Goyal tweeted. “On request of Maharashtra govt, we arranged 145 Shramik Special trains today. These trains are ready since morning. (At least) 50 trains were to leave till 3 pm, but only 13 trains have (left) due to lack of passengers,” Goyal tweeted.

The war of words between the Maharashtra government and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over Shramik special trains continued Tuesday, with the latter claiming that only a fraction of the 145 trains scheduled from Maharashtra could depart because of the state’s lack of preparedness.

The state government Monday evening had submitted a requirement of 145 trains to the Railways, including the details of passenger and their destinations. Based on the list, the Railways had scheduled as many trains to leave Tuesday from across Maharashtra. Of these 145 trains, 120 trains were from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone.

A press note issued by the Central Railway stated that till 12 pm on May 26, a total of 18 trains were planned to originate from Maharashtra, but none could depart due to lack of passengers. Boarding of the first train could only commence at CSMT at 12.30 pm, the press statement said. Of the 145 scheduled trains scheduled for Tuesday, 68 were for Uttar Pradesh, 41 for West Bengal, 27 for Bihar, two each for Orissa and Tamil Nadu, and one each for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

The CR statement also said that on May 25 the railways had offered to run 125 trains, but the state government could provide list of only 41 trains till 2 am. Of these 41 trains, only 39 could run as passengers could not be brought in by the local authorities. The two other trains, it said, had to be cancelled.

Taking a dig at Goyal for playing the victim card and notifying the schedule for 145 trains at 2.30 am Tuesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “The police after a long bandobast during Eid went back home and saw the schedule only by 8 am. The first train was to depart at noon and they had to prepare for it,” he said.

Parab also pulled up the Railways for scheduling over 40 trains for West Bengal on a single day. “This is despite the fact that West Bengal had requested to not send more than two trains a day and Maharashtra had agreed to it as they were badly hit with the (Amphan) cyclone. Despite knowing the request, the Railways deliberately scheduled these trains,” Parab said.

Meanwhile, there was huge chaos outside railways stations, including CSMT, as around 7,000 to 10,000 migrant workers reportedly assembled to board the Shramik special trains. The crowd swelled in the evening hours, blocking the entire PD’ Mello Road outside CSMT station. Sources said, scores of stranded workers kept arriving at the station, even as hundreds waited to board the trains, scheduled till 3 am.

Blaming the central government and Goyal for playing politics and refusing to run all the 49 trains that were scheduled to depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said: “Even though Piyush Goyal said he’ll operate 49 trains from LTT, the divisional railway manager (DRM) maintained that not more than 16 trains can leave from LTT even though thousands of passengers were waiting to board the trains.”

