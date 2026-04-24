Should rickshaw drivers know Marathi? Government invites public suggestions

Weeks after announcing that public transport drivers would be required to know Marathi, the Maharashtra government has formally moved to implement the policy, issuing a draft notification to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
The Home (Transport) Department published the draft under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, proposing changes to Rules 4, 78 and 85 that make a working knowledge of Marathi a condition for licensing, permits and renewals for those driving public service vehicles including auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.
The first major change proposed is in Rule 4 which in its present form stated that the licensing authority can check if the applicant is suitable before giving approval. To do this, it may look into the person’s background and past record. The Maharashtra Government has added a new line to this rule stating that the applicant must have “functional knowledge of Marathi”.
Similarly, it has amended Rule 78 as well which deals with “Additional conditions in respect of certain permits” adding a sub-clause that applicants need to have working knowledge of Marathi.
Rule 85 dealing with renewals of Permit has also been amended with a line added that those who apply need to have functional knowledge of Marathi.
Objections and suggestions can be submitted to the Principal Secretary, Home Department (Transport), Mantralaya, Mumbai. Officials said responses received during this period will be considered before the rules are finalised.
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The insistence of drivers of Public Service vehicles for knowing Marathi was codified in the previous law as well. However it was only notified as a pre condiction or issuance of Badges of drivers of public service vehicles.
“A metal badge shall be issued to every person who has been granted an authorisation to drive a public service vehicle except motor cab, subject to the condition that he satisfies the authority about his topographical knowledge of the area of operation and working knowledge of Marathi and any one of the languages commonly spoken there,” the existing law states.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the move is aimed at improving communication between drivers and passengers. He added that the government would support drivers—especially non-native speakers—through basic language training in a non-coercive manner.
To facilitate compliance, the transport department is preparing a parallel training initiative. Literary bodies such as Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad have indicated willingness to design structured courses focused on conversational Marathi.
However, key questions around implementation remain. In Mumbai alone, more than 2.8 lakh autorickshaw permits and about 20,000 taxi permits are in force, covering nearly five lakh drivers across shifts.
The government has yet to spell out how such a large workforce will be trained, monitored and assessed, particularly given the irregular working hours of drivers.
Uncertainty also persists over app-based drivers. While the state has indicated that the requirement will extend to aggregator platforms such as Ola and Uber, officials have not detailed how these drivers will be brought under the framework, given that their data is held by private companies.
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The notification comes ahead of a statewide inspection drive scheduled from May 1, during which authorities are expected to check for valid permits as well as basic Marathi proficiency. The drive may also be used to identify irregularities such as fake licences.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More