Should rickshaw drivers know Marathi? Government invites public suggestions

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the move is aimed at improving communication between drivers and passengers. (Credits: Fecebook / Pratap Sarnaik)

Weeks after announcing that public transport drivers would be required to know Marathi, the Maharashtra government has formally moved to implement the policy, issuing a draft notification to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Home (Transport) Department published the draft under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, proposing changes to Rules 4, 78 and 85 that make a working knowledge of Marathi a condition for licensing, permits and renewals for those driving public service vehicles including auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

The first major change proposed is in Rule 4 which in its present form stated that the licensing authority can check if the applicant is suitable before giving approval. To do this, it may look into the person’s background and past record. The Maharashtra Government has added a new line to this rule stating that the applicant must have “functional knowledge of Marathi”.