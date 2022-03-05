Maharashtra: Bill tabled on making Marathi display boards mandatory for shops with less than 10 workers

The Maharashtra government on Friday tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly on making Marathi display boards mandatory for the shops having less than 10 workers.

As per the proposed amendment to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, every establishment, even if it has less than 10 workers, shall display their name boards in Marathi.

“It is also proposed to provide that the employer of the establishment may have the name board in any other language and script in addition to the Marathi Devnagari script. However, lettering in the Marathi language shall be essentially be written in the beginning of the name board and the font size of the letters in Marathi language shall not be smaller than the font size of the letters in any other language,” said Hassan Mushrif, Minister for Labour, in the statement of objects and reasons.

The Bill also says that “no establishment where liquor is served or sold shall have a name board after the name of legends or forts”.