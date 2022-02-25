Maharashtra to set up independent panel to study ‘backwardness of Maratha community’

Almost nine months after the Supreme Court scrapped the Maratha quota, the Maharashtra government on Friday has taken the decision to set up an independent and dedicated backward class commission to study the backwardness of the Maratha community. The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee of the Maratha Reservation held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Apex court had quashed Maratha quota in jobs and education in May last year stating that the state did not have the powers to provide such reservation and that the provision crossed the 50 per cent reservation limit. Following the state government’s demands, the Centre has made the amendments in the law and given powers to the state to provide reservation to the backward classes in the states, said an official.

However, the government has decided that the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission, set up under the chairmanship of retired Judge Anand Nirgude, would handle only the OBC reservation and related matters as per the SC order.

The official further said that the government had made repeated requests to the Centre to take measures to relax the 50 per cent reservation limit but there has been no response by the latter so far. “So, the government has now decided to set up the backward class commission dedicated only for the Maratha community. It will study the lacunas of the previous studies carried out to provide Maratha reservation and will also consider the judgements of the Apex court,” said an official adding that the top court did not accept the previous report of a backward class commission headed by justice (retired) MG Gaikwad.

Sources said that various decisions were taken after discussing the existing status of the decisions taken regarding the Maratha community and considering the demands of the community. Some of these decisions include appointing a joint secretary-level officer for coordination and implementation of the decisions, filling up posts in government organisations related to the Maratha community and increasing the number of hostels for children belonging to the community.