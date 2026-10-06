‘Maharashtra centre of Maoist urban network’: State defends Special Public Security Act in court

The affidavit seeks dismissal of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity, and questions the petitioners' legal standing. (File photo)

Maharashtra, “because of its highest urban population has become center of Maoist urban network,” the state government has told the Bombay High Court, defending the Maharashtra Special Public Security (MSPS) Act.

The state “did not have legal framework of public security act to ban frontal organization like other Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh),” said the affidavit filed by Pritamkumar Jawale, Deputy Secretary of the state Home department.

The affidavit seeks dismissal of petitions by the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) challenging the Act’s constitutional validity, and questions the petitioners’ legal standing. It says the law was enacted “to establish a robust legal framework to prevent and tackle unlawful, subversive, and extremist activities.”