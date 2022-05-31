scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Maharashtra man who ‘murdered’ seven-year-old daughter had lost his job, sold flat: Police

Officers said the family went to a hotel at Mira Road on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday, allegedly as part of a suicide pact, and fed their daughter rat poison.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 31, 2022 1:44:47 pm
The family lived in a housing society in Vasai (East), but financial crisis forced them to sell their flat to repay loans and they moved to rented premises in the same society, the police revealed.

The Kashimira police in Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayandar which is investigating a case pertaining to an alleged suicide pact, in which a man murdered his seven-year-old daughter and tried to kill his wife, said the man had lost his job three months before the incident and even had to sell his flat to repay loans.

Ryan Breco (39), who is currently missing, was working in a production house owned by a veteran film producer, they said. Three months ago, Breco lost his job and his wife Poonam (30), who was a primary school teacher, stopped going to work over the last week, officers added. The couple had a seven-year-old daughter Anaika.

According to the police, on Sunday, the family went to a hotel at Mira Road on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, allegedly as part of a suicide pact, and fed their daughter rat poison past midnight. Poonam too was given the same poison, officers said, adding that Breco left the hotel on Monday morning.

Poonam has regained consciousness, they said. Hunt is on to trace Ryan and the two are likely to be booked for murdering their daughter. No suicide note was found in the hotel room. The police said the couple had taken several loans and were unable to pay it back despite selling the house.

