Maharashtra: Man wanted for sexual assault beats up constable

A 44-year-old constable from Navghar police station was allegedly beaten up by a man wanted by the police for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The man is said to have assaulted the constable, Bharat Suryavanshi, with a wooden club when a police team was sent to his hideout on Thursday afternoon.

“A case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 was registered against him early Thursday. He had sexually assaulted a girl staying in his building,” said an officer.

As soon as the police received a tip-off that he was at his residence, a team was dispatched. “Moments after the constable entered his house, the man hit him on the head with a wooden club,” the officer added.

Other constables accompanying Suryavanshi got hold of the suspect and rushed the injured to Ashirwad hospital. He was later shifted to Fortis hospital and has sustained eight stitches on his head.

The police said that two separate cases have been registered against the accused. “One case is for sexual assault while the other is for assaulting an on-duty policemen. He is currently in police custody,” said the officer.

